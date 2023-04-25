Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.16 changed hands at -$0.48 or -5.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $476.58M. ACRE’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.3% off its 52-week high of $15.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.24, which suggests the last value was -0.98% down since then. When we look at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 851.76K.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) trade information

Instantly ACRE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.16 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -5.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.48%, with the 5-day performance at -7.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) is -7.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.00% over the past 6 months, a -4.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will fall -14.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.1 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $27.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.35 million and $25.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation earnings to decrease by -59.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.29% per year.

ACRE Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 02. The 15.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 15.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.84% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares while 47.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.12%. There are 47.19% institutions holding the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.20% of the shares, roughly 4.48 million ACRE shares worth $46.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.02% or 2.74 million shares worth $28.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.52 million shares estimated at $15.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $12.74 million.