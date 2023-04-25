Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Stock Forecast For 2023: $24.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 3.25 million Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.46 changed hands at $0.26 or 1.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.05B. ARCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.26% off its 52-week high of $22.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.51, which suggests the last value was 10.56% up since then. When we look at Ares Capital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.

Analysts gave the Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ARCC as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ares Capital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.59.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Instantly ARCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.50 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is 7.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARCC’s forecast low is $18.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ares Capital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.29% over the past 6 months, a 17.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ares Capital Corporation will rise 40.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $625.34 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Ares Capital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $633.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $440 million and $479 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.22%. The 2023 estimates are for Ares Capital Corporation earnings to increase by 17.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.90% per year.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 25. The 10.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.93. It is important to note, however, that the 10.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.38% of Ares Capital Corporation shares while 31.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.86%. There are 31.42% institutions holding the Ares Capital Corporation stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 11.32 million ARCC shares worth $209.01 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.07% or 11.26 million shares worth $207.94 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fd. With 5.71 million shares estimated at $105.52 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fd held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $14.74 million.