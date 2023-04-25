Are First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 4.03 million First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $209.90 changed hands at -$6.99 or -3.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.28B. FSLR’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.71% off its 52-week high of $221.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.60, which suggests the last value was 71.61% up since then. When we look at First Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Analysts gave the First Solar Inc. (FSLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended FSLR as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.97.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Instantly FSLR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 220.33 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -3.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.13%, with the 5-day performance at -4.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $222.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FSLR’s forecast low is $163.00 with $260.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.34% for it to hit the projected low.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 76.80% over the past 6 months, a 1,870.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 33.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Solar Inc. will rise 336.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 165.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $722.96 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that First Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $807.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $367.04 million and $620.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 97.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.80%. The 2023 estimates are for First Solar Inc. earnings to decrease by -109.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.64% per year.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 27.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.27% of First Solar Inc. shares while 84.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.64%. There are 84.92% institutions holding the First Solar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.50% of the shares, roughly 13.35 million FSLR shares worth $2.0 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.83% or 11.57 million shares worth $1.73 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.86 million shares estimated at $378.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $322.18 million.