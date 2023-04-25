APLE Stock: More Upside For Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE)?

In the last trading session, 2.7 million Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $15.38 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.52B. APLE’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.61% off its 52-week high of $18.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.66, which suggests the last value was 11.18% up since then. When we look at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Analysts gave the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended APLE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) trade information

Instantly APLE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.10 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.53%, with the 5-day performance at -3.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is 11.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APLE’s forecast low is $17.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.68% over the past 6 months, a 7.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $297.68 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $352.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $260.48 million and $337.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. earnings to increase by 660.40%.

APLE Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 02. The 6.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 6.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.98% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares while 83.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.68%. There are 83.42% institutions holding the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.22% of the shares, roughly 32.61 million APLE shares worth $501.55 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.84% or 20.28 million shares worth $311.88 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.86 million shares estimated at $151.63 million under it, the former controlled 4.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 6.16 million shares worth around $94.78 million.