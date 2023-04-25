An Overview Of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY)

In the last trading session, 6.15 million Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.84 changed hands at -$0.05 or -6.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $568.83M. PGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -4007.14% off its 52-week high of $34.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 32.14% up since then. When we look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Analysts gave the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PGY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -6.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.65%, with the 5-day performance at -8.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is -18.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PGY’s forecast low is $1.35 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.75% over the past 6 months, a 142.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $180.2 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $192.61 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. earnings to increase by 87.00%.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.16% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares while 51.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.90%. There are 51.49% institutions holding the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 19.38% of the shares, roughly 98.11 million PGY shares worth $121.66 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.45% or 63.0 million shares worth $78.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $0.76 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.22 million.