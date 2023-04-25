American Express Company (NYSE: AXP): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $157.93 changed hands at -$2.66 or -1.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $119.12B. AXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.67% off its 52-week high of $184.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $130.65, which suggests the last value was 17.27% up since then. When we look at American Express Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Analysts gave the American Express Company (AXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended AXP as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Express Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.82.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

Instantly AXP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 166.55 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.89%, with the 5-day performance at -3.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is -1.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $183.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AXP’s forecast low is $146.00 with $220.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.55% for it to hit the projected low.

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Express Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.77% over the past 6 months, a 13.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Express Company will rise 9.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.47 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that American Express Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $15.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.39 billion and $13.56 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.70%. The 2023 estimates are for American Express Company earnings to decrease by -1.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.50% per year.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 20 and July 24. The 1.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of American Express Company shares while 85.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.91%. There are 85.79% institutions holding the American Express Company stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 20.38% of the shares, roughly 151.61 million AXP shares worth $22.4 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.35% or 47.28 million shares worth $6.99 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 16.77 million shares estimated at $2.26 billion under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 13.6 million shares worth around $1.83 billion.