Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Lose -2.80%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.98 changed hands at -$1.15 or -2.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.92B. ALGM’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.86% off its 52-week high of $48.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.20, which suggests the last value was 51.98% up since then. When we look at Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Analysts gave the Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALGM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Instantly ALGM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.08 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -2.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.18%, with the 5-day performance at -9.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) is -13.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALGM’s forecast low is $48.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allegro MicroSystems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 82.72% over the past 6 months, a 64.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. will rise 71.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $265.06 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $256.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $200.29 million and $217.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. earnings to increase by 557.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

ALGM Dividends

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.19% of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares while 49.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.96%. There are 49.46% institutions holding the Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stock share, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.82% of the shares, roughly 22.63 million ALGM shares worth $893.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.42% or 6.55 million shares worth $258.66 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 2.71 million shares estimated at $107.03 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $98.45 million.