agilon health inc. (AGL) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 1.94 million agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.02 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.34B. AGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.67% off its 52-week high of $29.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.82, which suggests the last value was 40.77% up since then. When we look at agilon health inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Analysts gave the agilon health inc. (AGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AGL as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. agilon health inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 28.38 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.02%, with the 5-day performance at -8.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is -11.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGL’s forecast low is $26.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.92% for it to hit the projected low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the agilon health inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.89% over the past 6 months, a 69.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.08 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that agilon health inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $653.45 million and $670.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for agilon health inc. earnings to increase by 75.90%.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.08% of agilon health inc. shares while 106.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.30%. There are 106.13% institutions holding the agilon health inc. stock share, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 46.95% of the shares, roughly 194.61 million AGL shares worth $3.14 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.26% or 46.67 million shares worth $753.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 14.27 million shares estimated at $283.17 million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.18% of the shares, roughly 13.11 million shares worth around $211.66 million.