Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.30 changed hands at -$2.05 or -7.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $757.04M. AEHR’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.45% off its 52-week high of $40.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.71, which suggests the last value was 72.39% up since then. When we look at Aehr Test Systems’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Analysts gave the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AEHR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aehr Test Systems’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.32 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -7.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.90%, with the 5-day performance at -20.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is -36.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AEHR’s forecast low is $45.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -85.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aehr Test Systems share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.71% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aehr Test Systems will fall -8.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 320.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.01 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aehr Test Systems’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023 will be $23.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.29 million and $10.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 117.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Aehr Test Systems earnings to increase by 493.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 17 and July 21.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.15% of Aehr Test Systems shares while 61.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.92%. There are 61.20% institutions holding the Aehr Test Systems stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.82% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million AEHR shares worth $39.46 million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.78% or 1.36 million shares worth $32.46 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $17.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $14.87 million.