Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.85 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.80M. ACHL’s current price is a discount, trading about -305.88% off its 52-week high of $3.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 11.76% up since then. When we look at Achilles Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.15K.

Analysts gave the Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACHL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Achilles Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

Instantly ACHL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -0.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.57%, with the 5-day performance at -5.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) is 0.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13040.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACHL’s forecast low is $7.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1311.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -723.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Achilles Therapeutics plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.08% over the past 6 months, a 1.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Achilles Therapeutics plc will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.50% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Achilles Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 14.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.20% per year.

ACHL Dividends

Achilles Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.96% of Achilles Therapeutics plc shares while 61.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.28%. There are 61.38% institutions holding the Achilles Therapeutics plc stock share, with Syncona Portfolio Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 27.09% of the shares, roughly 11.09 million ACHL shares worth $9.98 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.33% or 2.59 million shares worth $2.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund and Pace Select Advisors Tr-Pace Alternative Strategies Investments. With 39027.0 shares estimated at $88201.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pace Select Advisors Tr-Pace Alternative Strategies Investments held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 25934.0 shares worth around $50052.0.