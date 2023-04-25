ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 1.36 million ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.59 changing hands around $0.95 or 2.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $69.46B. ABB’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.27% off its 52-week high of $35.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.27, which suggests the last value was 33.67% up since then. When we look at ABB Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Analysts gave the ABB Ltd (ABB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended ABB as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ABB Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.51.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) trade information

Instantly ABB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.97 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.12%, with the 5-day performance at 3.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) is 11.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.12, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABB’s forecast low is $30.08 with $45.19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.79% for it to hit the projected low.

ABB Ltd (ABB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ABB Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.49% over the past 6 months, a 24.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ABB Ltd will rise 64.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.49 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ABB Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $7.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.96 billion and $7.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.70%. The 2023 estimates are for ABB Ltd earnings to decrease by -42.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.60% per year.

ABB Dividends

ABB Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 2.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 2.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ABB Ltd shares while 6.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.00%. There are 6.00% institutions holding the ABB Ltd stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.06% of the shares, roughly 20.86 million ABB shares worth $635.53 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.94% or 18.43 million shares worth $561.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Value Line Dividend Index. With 11.32 million shares estimated at $388.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Value Line Dividend Index held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $75.55 million.