Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -6687.33 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 2.71 million Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s per share price at $2.21 changed hands at -$0.16 or -6.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.21M. WINT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2114.93% off its 52-week high of $48.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was -1.81% down since then. When we look at Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 649.97K.

Analysts gave the Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WINT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Instantly WINT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -49.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.48 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -6.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.00%, with the 5-day performance at -49.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) is -54.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WINT’s forecast low is $150.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6687.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6687.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Windtree Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.32% over the past 6 months, a 12.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $200k.

The 2023 estimates are for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 54.40%.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.15% of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares while 3.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.40%. There are 3.43% institutions holding the Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.74% of the shares, roughly 6714.0 WINT shares worth $57069.0.

Envestnet Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 4245.0 shares worth $36082.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.