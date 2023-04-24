Why To Invest In IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 63.2 million IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.36 changing hands around $1.31 or 124.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.90M. INAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.39% off its 52-week high of $3.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 56.78% up since then. When we look at IN8bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 31450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 80.93K.

Analysts gave the IN8bio Inc. (INAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INAB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IN8bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

Instantly INAB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 82.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.8900 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 124.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.17%, with the 5-day performance at 82.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) is 98.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.28 days.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IN8bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.35% over the past 6 months, a 2.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IN8bio Inc. will rise 3.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for IN8bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -74.30%.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.27% of IN8bio Inc. shares while 8.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.88%. There are 8.88% institutions holding the IN8bio Inc. stock share, with Voss Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.36% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million INAB shares worth $0.78 million.

Stonegate Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.54 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.27 million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 68700.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.