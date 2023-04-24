WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.67 million WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.90M. WETG’s last price was a discount, traded about -35971.43% off its 52-week high of $50.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14. When we look at WeTrade Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Instantly WETG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1720 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -6.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.41%, with the 5-day performance at -9.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is -54.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for WeTrade Group Inc. earnings to increase by 92.70%.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 23 and May 27.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.13% of WeTrade Group Inc. shares while 0.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.47%. There are 0.79% institutions holding the WeTrade Group Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million WETG shares worth $0.27 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 0.24 million shares worth $82290.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $82290.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 88233.0 shares worth around $76762.0.