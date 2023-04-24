Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.88 million Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at $0.01 or 3.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.70M. BBIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -803.85% off its 52-week high of $2.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 11.54% up since then. When we look at Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.88 million.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2799 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 3.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.96%, with the 5-day performance at -2.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -24.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.11 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 19 and June 03.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares while 18.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.14%. There are 18.06% institutions holding the Vinco Ventures Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.83% of the shares, roughly 14.52 million BBIG shares worth $6.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.76% or 9.37 million shares worth $4.35 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.12 million shares estimated at $2.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 4.59 million shares worth around $4.28 million.