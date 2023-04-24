Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) Disappoints Wall Street With 7.01% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.29 changed hands at $0.15 or 7.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $411.70M. VLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.83% off its 52-week high of $5.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 44.1% up since then. When we look at Velo3D Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Instantly VLD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.32 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 7.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.93%, with the 5-day performance at 3.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) is 2.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.2 days.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Velo3D Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.21% over the past 6 months, a 36.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Velo3D Inc. will rise 30.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.77 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Velo3D Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $28.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.22 million and $19.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 119.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Velo3D Inc. earnings to increase by 102.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.00% per year.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 01.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.87% of Velo3D Inc. shares while 61.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.82%. There are 61.14% institutions holding the Velo3D Inc. stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 19.68% of the shares, roughly 37.86 million VLD shares worth $86.71 million.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.78% or 30.35 million shares worth $69.5 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Baron Partners Fund. With 6.3 million shares estimated at $14.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Partners Fund held about 3.35% of the shares, roughly 6.25 million shares worth around $14.31 million.