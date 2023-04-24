Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.23 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.49M. UBX’s current price is a discount, trading about -729.6% off its 52-week high of $18.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 34.53% up since then. When we look at Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 437.45K.

Analysts gave the Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UBX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.08.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Instantly UBX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.51 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.61%, with the 5-day performance at -9.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is -45.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UBX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -438.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -124.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Unity Biotechnology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.83% over the past 6 months, a 23.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Unity Biotechnology Inc. will rise 61.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.10% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Unity Biotechnology Inc. earnings to increase by 42.00%.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.78% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares while 41.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.37%. There are 41.61% institutions holding the Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with Arch Venture Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.01% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million UBX shares worth $2.17 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.32% or 0.76 million shares worth $1.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $0.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.53 million.