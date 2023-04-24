Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $168.80M. DCFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -885.98% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 6.54% up since then. When we look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Analysts gave the Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DCFC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tritium DCFC Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1900 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.31%, with the 5-day performance at -5.31% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DCFC’s forecast low is $3.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -741.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -180.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tritium DCFC Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.54% over the past 6 months, a 27.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $164.14 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Tritium DCFC Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $43.94 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Tritium DCFC Limited earnings to decrease by -102.20%.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 22.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.70% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares while 27.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.11%. There are 27.48% institutions holding the Tritium DCFC Limited stock share, with Varley Holdings Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.22% of the shares, roughly 15.67 million DCFC shares worth $16.77 million.

Riverstone Holdings Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 11.75 million shares worth $12.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. With 7.67 million shares estimated at $8.21 million under it, the former controlled 5.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $1.01 million.