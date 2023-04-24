The Stock Of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $56.25 Per Share By 2023.

In the last trading session, 5.27 million RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.58 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.06B. RLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.6% off its 52-week high of $3.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 65.12% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.39 million.

Analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RLX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.78 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.17%, with the 5-day performance at -1.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is 5.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RLX’s forecast low is $21.94 with $56.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2080.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -750.39% for it to hit the projected low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -51.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $378 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $775.78 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.71% per year.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 18 and May 22.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.01% of RLX Technology Inc. shares while 34.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.71%. There are 34.31% institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc. stock share, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.46% of the shares, roughly 60.07 million RLX shares worth $138.16 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.73% or 34.69 million shares worth $79.79 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 9.93 million shares estimated at $12.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 9.48 million shares worth around $11.85 million.