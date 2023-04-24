Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.42 million Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.55 changed hands at $1.03 or 22.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $302.20M. TNYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.96% off its 52-week high of $11.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 70.45% up since then. When we look at Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 444.09K.

Analysts gave the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TNYA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Instantly TNYA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 93.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.07 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 22.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 176.12%, with the 5-day performance at 93.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) is 112.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNYA’s forecast low is $13.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -620.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -134.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 101.82% over the past 6 months, a 11.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. will rise 25.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.90% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 32.70%.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.06% of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. shares while 87.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.54%. There are 87.82% institutions holding the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Column Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.06% of the shares, roughly 9.4 million TNYA shares worth $18.89 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.09% or 6.08 million shares worth $12.22 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 1.26 million shares estimated at $3.35 million under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $3.06 million.