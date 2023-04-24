Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -362.96 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 25.94 million Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.08 changing hands around $0.38 or 54.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.70M. TMPO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1302.78% off its 52-week high of $15.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 55.56% up since then. When we look at Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 130.46K.

Analysts gave the Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TMPO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) trade information

Instantly TMPO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 49.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 54.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.05%, with the 5-day performance at 49.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) is 13.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TMPO’s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -362.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.55 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.97 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 163.60%.

TMPO Dividends

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.78% of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. shares while 47.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.52%. There are 47.89% institutions holding the Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stock share, with Point72 Private Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 19.72% of the shares, roughly 5.35 million TMPO shares worth $4.19 million.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 0.81 million shares worth $0.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 15037.0 shares estimated at $57441.0 under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares.