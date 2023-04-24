Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 2.33 million Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $100.93 changed hands at -$6.39 or -5.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.70B. SMCI’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.14% off its 52-week high of $119.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.01, which suggests the last value was 63.33% up since then. When we look at Super Micro Computer Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Analysts gave the Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMCI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.99.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Instantly SMCI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 119.24 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -5.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.94%, with the 5-day performance at -8.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is -11.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SMCI’s forecast low is $65.00 with $175.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Super Micro Computer Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 64.55% over the past 6 months, a 89.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Super Micro Computer Inc. will rise 28.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.46 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Super Micro Computer Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.36 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings to increase by 154.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.99% of Super Micro Computer Inc. shares while 82.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.30%. There are 82.06% institutions holding the Super Micro Computer Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.94% of the shares, roughly 5.46 million SMCI shares worth $448.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.19% or 5.08 million shares worth $417.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.33 million shares estimated at $73.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $107.88 million.