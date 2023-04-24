Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 10.72 million Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s per share price at $21.14 changed hands at $0.25 or 1.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.48B. RUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.1% off its 52-week high of $39.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.69, which suggests the last value was 21.05% up since then. When we look at Sunrun Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.27 million.

Analysts gave the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended RUN as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sunrun Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.87 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.99%, with the 5-day performance at 8.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 17.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunrun Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.63% over the past 6 months, a -135.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 33.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunrun Inc. will rise 69.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $519.48 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Sunrun Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $592.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $495.78 million and $584.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Sunrun Inc. earnings to increase by 304.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.00% per year.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.72% of Sunrun Inc. shares while 95.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.64%. There are 95.96% institutions holding the Sunrun Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.46% of the shares, roughly 31.01 million RUN shares worth $744.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.81% or 18.9 million shares worth $453.92 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.58 million shares estimated at $158.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 5.99 million shares worth around $165.17 million.