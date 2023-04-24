SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.02 million SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $14.01 changed hands at $0.19 or 1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.42B. SPWR’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.86% off its 52-week high of $28.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.03, which suggests the last value was 14.13% up since then. When we look at SunPower Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.39 million.

Analysts gave the SunPower Corporation (SPWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 21 recommended SPWR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SunPower Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Instantly SPWR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.92 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.30%, with the 5-day performance at -0.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is 9.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPWR’s forecast low is $6.81 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.39% for it to hit the projected low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SunPower Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.83% over the past 6 months, a 30.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 33.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SunPower Corporation will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $426.14 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that SunPower Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $479.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $336.07 million and $414.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2023 estimates are for SunPower Corporation earnings to increase by 27.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 53.14% per year.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of SunPower Corporation shares while 91.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.83%. There are 91.29% institutions holding the SunPower Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.62% of the shares, roughly 15.08 million SPWR shares worth $211.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.61% or 8.06 million shares worth $112.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.85 million shares estimated at $39.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $36.91 million.