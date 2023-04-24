Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Getty Images Holdings Inc.

In the latest trading session, 15.05 million Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.78 changing hands around $1.72 or 33.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.15B. GETY’s current price is a discount, trading about -458.7% off its 52-week high of $37.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.42, which suggests the last value was 49.56% up since then. When we look at Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 425.39K.

Analysts gave the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GETY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Instantly GETY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.18 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 33.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.16%, with the 5-day performance at 7.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) is 68.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GETY’s forecast low is $5.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Getty Images Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.41% over the past 6 months, a 1,000.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $227.92 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $233.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Getty Images Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 216.70%.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.08% of Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares while 43.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.32%. There are 43.73% institutions holding the Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock share, with Koch Industries, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 20.37% of the shares, roughly 80.5 million GETY shares worth $446.77 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.97% or 78.92 million shares worth $438.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.97 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.