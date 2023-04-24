Stock Performance And Forecast For Applied Therapeutics Inc.

In the latest trading session, 2.96 million Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.03 changing hands around $0.08 or 9.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.70M. APLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -108.74% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 51.46% up since then. When we look at Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 237.17K.

Analysts gave the Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APLT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Instantly APLT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 9.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.88%, with the 5-day performance at 21.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) is 22.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APLT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1647.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -288.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied Therapeutics Inc. will rise 92.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.40% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Applied Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 47.10%.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.07% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares while 66.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.27%. There are 66.19% institutions holding the Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.93% of the shares, roughly 4.78 million APLT shares worth $3.63 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 3.05 million shares worth $2.32 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. With 2.64 million shares estimated at $2.96 million under it, the former controlled 5.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held about 4.97% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $1.85 million.