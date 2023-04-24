Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ: STKH) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.87 changing hands around $0.07 or 9.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $125.57M. STKH’s current price is a discount, trading about -478.16% off its 52-week high of $5.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 35.63% up since then. When we look at Steakholder Foods Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.55K.

Analysts gave the Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STKH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) trade information

Instantly STKH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 42.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8800 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 9.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.28%, with the 5-day performance at 42.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) is 25.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23780.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STKH’s forecast low is $2.60 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -819.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -198.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Steakholder Foods Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.36% over the past 6 months, a 94.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -17.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Steakholder Foods Ltd. earnings to increase by 49.60%.

STKH Dividends

Steakholder Foods Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Steakholder Foods Ltd. shares while 0.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.31%. There are 0.31% institutions holding the Steakholder Foods Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million STKH shares worth $0.15 million.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.14% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 13520.0 shares estimated at $31366.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 3942.0 shares worth around $7292.0.