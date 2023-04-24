Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.60M. ANY’s last price was a discount, traded about -311.9% off its 52-week high of $1.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 45.24% up since then. When we look at Sphere 3D Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ANY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sphere 3D Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Instantly ANY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.45%, with the 5-day performance at -3.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is 21.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANY’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2280.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2280.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Sphere 3D Corp. earnings to decrease by -403.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.79% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares while 1.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.32%. There are 1.28% institutions holding the Sphere 3D Corp. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million ANY shares worth $56406.0.

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 0.19 million shares worth $52345.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 22706.0 shares estimated at $7452.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.