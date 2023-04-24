Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.20M. SEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -2476.0% off its 52-week high of $6.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25. When we look at Sono Group N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3088 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -4.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.95%, with the 5-day performance at -15.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -38.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.08 billion.

The 2023 estimates are for Sono Group N.V. earnings to decrease by -31.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.23% per year.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares while 2.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.36%. There are 2.45% institutions holding the Sono Group N.V. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million SEV shares worth $95040.0.

North Star Investment Management Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 0.15 million shares worth $36988.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $32239.0 under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 608.0 shares worth around $149.0.