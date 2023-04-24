Should You Invest In ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 3.81 million ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.06 changing hands around $0.39 or 23.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.10M. ZVSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -1113.59% off its 52-week high of $25.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 33.01% up since then. When we look at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23030.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 296.21K.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.5900 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 23.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.21%, with the 5-day performance at 17.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is 9.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.99% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares while 6.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.51%. There are 6.08% institutions holding the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.70% of the shares, roughly 64258.0 ZVSA shares worth $0.1 million.

CSS LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 14648.0 shares worth $22997.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.