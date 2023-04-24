Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 2.33 million Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $0.64 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $303.30M. SENS’s last price was a discount, traded about -281.25% off its 52-week high of $2.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 14.06% up since then. When we look at Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Instantly SENS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6900 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.48%, with the 5-day performance at 8.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is -15.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.77 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Senseonics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.00% over the past 6 months, a -45.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Senseonics Holdings Inc. will fall -115.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -118.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.37 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $4.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.48 million and $3.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Senseonics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 132.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.10% per year.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.91% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares while 24.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.03%. There are 24.50% institutions holding the Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.75% of the shares, roughly 32.41 million SENS shares worth $33.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.01% or 24.01 million shares worth $24.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 12.95 million shares estimated at $17.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 10.61 million shares worth around $10.93 million.