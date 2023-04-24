Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.55 changed hands at -$2.72 or -26.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.78B. SCLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -123.84% off its 52-week high of $16.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.87, which suggests the last value was 61.99% up since then. When we look at Scilex Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 660.42K.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Instantly SCLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -47.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.65 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -26.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 89.34%, with the 5-day performance at -47.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is 2.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.86 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.01% of Scilex Holding Company shares while 5.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.26%. There are 5.28% institutions holding the Scilex Holding Company stock share, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 31303.0 SCLX shares worth $0.26 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 16220.0 shares worth $64717.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 11817.0 shares estimated at $53188.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.