Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 2.85 million Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $112.90M. SATX’s last price was a discount, traded about -5362.76% off its 52-week high of $79.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 54.48% up since then. When we look at Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Instantly SATX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 85.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 3.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.34%, with the 5-day performance at 85.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) is 55.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Satixfy Communications Ltd. earnings to increase by 2.90%.

SATX Dividends

Satixfy Communications Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.09% of Satixfy Communications Ltd. shares while 11.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.95%. There are 11.65% institutions holding the Satixfy Communications Ltd. stock share, with Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 6.15 million SATX shares worth $47.79 million.

Atalaya Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.90% or 3.95 million shares worth $30.69 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 92267.0 shares estimated at $0.72 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares.