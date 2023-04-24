SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.90 changed hands at -$0.58 or -16.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $78.50M. SAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -334.48% off its 52-week high of $12.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 65.52% up since then. When we look at SAI.TECH Global Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

Instantly SAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -40.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.53 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -16.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.28%, with the 5-day performance at -40.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) is 147.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14530.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.96% of SAI.TECH Global Corporation shares while 1.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.34%. There are 1.40% institutions holding the SAI.TECH Global Corporation stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.92% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million SAI shares worth $0.24 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 38741.0 shares worth $77869.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users & Decentralized Commerce ETF. With 29651.0 shares estimated at $59598.0 under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users & Decentralized Commerce ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 9090.0 shares worth around $18270.0.