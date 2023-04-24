Risk Capital Investors Should Consider BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU).

In the latest trading session, 3.07 million BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.43 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.84B. BLU’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.69% off its 52-week high of $14.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.35, which suggests the last value was 55.99% up since then. When we look at BELLUS Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 million.

Analysts gave the BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BLU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BELLUS Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Instantly BLU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 98.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.53 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 75.49%, with the 5-day performance at 98.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 90.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BLU’s forecast low is $14.75 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.22% for it to hit the projected low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BELLUS Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 57.14% over the past 6 months, a -36.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BELLUS Health Inc. will fall -38.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -37.50% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4k and $4k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.30%. The 2023 estimates are for BELLUS Health Inc. earnings to increase by 26.60%.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 15.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.26% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares while 90.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.75%. There are 90.42% institutions holding the BELLUS Health Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.84% of the shares, roughly 12.45 million BLU shares worth $102.36 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.02% or 8.89 million shares worth $73.08 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 2.07 million shares estimated at $20.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $7.09 million.