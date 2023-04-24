Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 4.41 million Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.90 changing hands around $0.3 or 2.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $73.58B. PBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.79% off its 52-week high of $16.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.88, which suggests the last value was 25.38% up since then. When we look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.07 million.

Analysts gave the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PBR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.81.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.41 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 2.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.69%, with the 5-day performance at -1.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 23.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PBR’s forecast low is $7.37 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.60% over the past 6 months, a -38.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -38.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will fall -36.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.49 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $26.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.14 billion and $34.7 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 235.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings to increase by 76.60%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 50.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.84. It is important to note, however, that the 50.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares while 21.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.61%. There are 21.61% institutions holding the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock share, with GQG Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.64% of the shares, roughly 209.86 million PBR shares worth $2.24 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 59.11 million shares worth $629.52 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd. With 45.54 million shares estimated at $583.86 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 37.76 million shares worth around $465.99 million.