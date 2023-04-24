Performance & Trends Of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Stock

In the last trading session, 2.88 million Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.75. With the company’s per share price at $3.41 changed hands at -$0.24 or -6.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $946.62M. GOTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.0% off its 52-week high of $5.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 81.23% up since then. When we look at Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.39 million.

Analysts gave the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GOTU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.97 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -6.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.49%, with the 5-day performance at -2.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -12.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOTU’s forecast low is $27.20 with $34.36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -907.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -697.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $446.47 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $41.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $363.43 million and $100.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -58.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings to increase by 100.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.03% per year.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 05 and June 09.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.15% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares while 19.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.01%. There are 19.18% institutions holding the Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.75% of the shares, roughly 5.51 million GOTU shares worth $13.0 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.78% or 4.08 million shares worth $9.64 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.01 million shares estimated at $1.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $1.24 million.