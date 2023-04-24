Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 6.06 million Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $9.48 changed hands at $0.4 or 4.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.14B. PTON’s last price was a discount, traded about -135.76% off its 52-week high of $22.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.66, which suggests the last value was 29.75% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.93 million.

Analysts gave the Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended PTON as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.13 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 4.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.40%, with the 5-day performance at -1.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 2.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTON’s forecast low is $4.50 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.28% over the past 6 months, a 32.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc. will rise 79.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 91.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $708.3 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Peloton Interactive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $608.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $964.3 million and $678.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Peloton Interactive Inc. earnings to increase by 66.00%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.28% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares while 88.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.50%. There are 88.44% institutions holding the Peloton Interactive Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.81% of the shares, roughly 48.46 million PTON shares worth $384.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.29% or 27.13 million shares worth $215.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 18.32 million shares estimated at $145.45 million under it, the former controlled 5.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 9.75 million shares worth around $67.54 million.