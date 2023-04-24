Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 66.3 million Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.03 changed hands at -$0.02 or -38.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.09M. PEAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -22366.67% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.03. When we look at Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 55.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.08 million.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) trade information

Instantly PEAR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -73.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1550 subtracted -38.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.53%, with the 5-day performance at -73.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) is -92.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pear Therapeutics Inc. will rise 15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 242.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $5.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.32 million and $2.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 225.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 88.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Pear Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -212.50%.

PEAR Dividends

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.53% of Pear Therapeutics Inc. shares while 59.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.33%. There are 59.54% institutions holding the Pear Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 18.78% of the shares, roughly 26.8 million PEAR shares worth $31.63 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.73% or 16.74 million shares worth $19.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.48 million shares estimated at $5.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $1.54 million.