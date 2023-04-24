Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.12% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 3.91 million Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.13B. PLTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.81% off its 52-week high of $12.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.84, which suggests the last value was 28.52% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.65 million.

Analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PLTR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.02 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.26%, with the 5-day performance at -7.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is -1.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 133.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLTR’s forecast low is $5.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palantir Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.62% over the past 6 months, a 233.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palantir Technologies Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $505.6 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Palantir Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $536.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $446.36 million and $473.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 33.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 69.49% per year.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 08.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.23% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares while 34.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.13%. There are 34.73% institutions holding the Palantir Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.09% of the shares, roughly 161.64 million PLTR shares worth $1.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 96.69 million shares worth $780.54 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 49.78 million shares estimated at $401.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 38.12 million shares worth around $307.7 million.