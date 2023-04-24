Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -0.34% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.76 million Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.83 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.27B. OSCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.06% off its 52-week high of $9.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.05, which suggests the last value was 64.84% up since then. When we look at Oscar Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.60 million.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.51 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 136.99%, with the 5-day performance at -7.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is 65.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oscar Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 65.62% over the past 6 months, a 44.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oscar Health Inc. will rise 86.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.15 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Oscar Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $972.76 million and $1.02 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Oscar Health Inc. earnings to increase by 10.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 75.90% per year.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.51% of Oscar Health Inc. shares while 85.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.00%. There are 85.69% institutions holding the Oscar Health Inc. stock share, with Alphabet Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.27% of the shares, roughly 24.04 million OSCR shares worth $140.17 million.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc/TN/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 14.58 million shares worth $84.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.14 million shares estimated at $64.95 million under it, the former controlled 6.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $22.95 million.