Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.91 million Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or -7.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.70M. NVOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1990.91% off its 52-week high of $2.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.64 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Instantly NVOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1300 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -7.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.31%, with the 5-day performance at -2.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is -7.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -526.30%.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 19 and June 03.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.92% of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares while 3.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.78%. There are 3.29% institutions holding the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.62% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million NVOS shares worth $0.29 million.

CVI Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 1.49 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $29177.0 under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 25590.0 shares worth around $2917.0.