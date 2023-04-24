NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 2.28 million NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.04 changing hands around $0.44 or 16.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.20M. NXPL’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.16% off its 52-week high of $3.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 60.2% up since then. When we look at NextPlat Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.51K.

Analysts gave the NextPlat Corp (NXPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NXPL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NextPlat Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) trade information

Instantly NXPL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.26 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 16.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 141.27%, with the 5-day performance at 25.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) is 77.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11784766.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 100.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NXPL’s forecast low is $11784766.00 with $11784766.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -387656676.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -387656676.32% for it to hit the projected low.

NextPlat Corp (NXPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 72.60%. The 2023 estimates are for NextPlat Corp earnings to increase by 52.10%.

NXPL Dividends

NextPlat Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.83% of NextPlat Corp shares while 8.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.86%. There are 8.86% institutions holding the NextPlat Corp stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 66690.0 NXPL shares worth $84029.0.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 64929.0 shares worth $81810.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 37918.0 shares estimated at $83419.0 under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 37686.0 shares worth around $59830.0.