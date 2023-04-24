NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $6.15 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $938.12M. NEXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.53% off its 52-week high of $8.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.92, which suggests the last value was 36.26% up since then. When we look at NextDecade Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 737.14K.

Analysts gave the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NEXT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NextDecade Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Instantly NEXT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.32 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.49%, with the 5-day performance at 8.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is 46.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEXT’s forecast low is $4.50 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.83% for it to hit the projected low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NextDecade Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.91% over the past 6 months, a 30.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextDecade Corporation will fall -188.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.10%. The 2023 estimates are for NextDecade Corporation earnings to decrease by -91.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.60% per year.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.82% of NextDecade Corporation shares while 85.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.57%. There are 85.33% institutions holding the NextDecade Corporation stock share, with York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 38.07% of the shares, roughly 57.32 million NEXT shares worth $283.16 million.

Valinor Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.87% or 14.86 million shares worth $73.42 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund. With 2.24 million shares estimated at $13.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $10.86 million.