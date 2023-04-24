Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.93 changed hands at -$0.16 or -3.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $657.18M. NRDY’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.98% off its 52-week high of $4.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.59, which suggests the last value was 59.54% up since then. When we look at Nerdy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 763.95K.

Analysts gave the Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NRDY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nerdy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Instantly NRDY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.39 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 74.67%, with the 5-day performance at -4.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is 4.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NRDY’s forecast low is $3.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nerdy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 101.54% over the past 6 months, a -20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nerdy Inc. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.34 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Nerdy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $45.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.92 million and $42.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nerdy Inc. earnings to decrease by -764.40%.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.34% of Nerdy Inc. shares while 67.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.80%. There are 67.41% institutions holding the Nerdy Inc. stock share, with TPG GP A, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.28% of the shares, roughly 11.72 million NRDY shares worth $26.38 million.

Greenvale Capital, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.42% or 8.04 million shares worth $18.08 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.42 million shares estimated at $10.73 million under it, the former controlled 4.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $3.28 million.