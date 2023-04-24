Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.58 million Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at -$0.03 or -14.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.70M. MOBQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -1200.0% off its 52-week high of $2.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 31.58% up since then. When we look at Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Analysts gave the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MOBQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Instantly MOBQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2640 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -14.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.27%, with the 5-day performance at -10.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOBQ’s forecast low is $5.30 with $5.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2689.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2689.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 82.90%.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 09.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.03% of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. shares while 4.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.71%. There are 4.29% institutions holding the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.64% of the shares, roughly 23216.0 MOBQ shares worth $12420.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.64% or 23360.0 shares worth $12497.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 8881.0 shares estimated at $10301.0 under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 5950.0 shares worth around $5890.0.