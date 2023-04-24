Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $16.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 28.4 million Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.99. With the company’s per share price at $8.93 changed hands at -$0.59 or -6.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.59B. MARA’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.25% off its 52-week high of $21.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.11, which suggests the last value was 65.17% up since then. When we look at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 41.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.78 million.

Analysts gave the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MARA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Instantly MARA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.82 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -6.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 161.11%, with the 5-day performance at -25.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 14.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MARA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.33% over the past 6 months, a 99.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. will rise 46.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 99.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 242.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.92 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $86.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.72 million and $24.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 248.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 104.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50.00% per year.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.44% of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares while 31.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.19%. There are 31.08% institutions holding the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.56% of the shares, roughly 10.97 million MARA shares worth $37.51 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.15% or 8.62 million shares worth $29.48 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $35.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $30.18 million.