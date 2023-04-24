Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.31M. CRKN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1411.11% off its 52-week high of $1.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 44.44% up since then. When we look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Analysts gave the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRKN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1288 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.37%, with the 5-day performance at -20.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -41.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRKN’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1566.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.62% over the past 6 months, a 63.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.60%.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $15 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3,650.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. earnings to increase by 27.00%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares while 7.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.03%. There are 7.73% institutions holding the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.45% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million CRKN shares worth $0.24 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 0.16 million shares worth $30839.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $39671.0 under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 72292.0 shares worth around $14819.0.