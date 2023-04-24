Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)

In the last trading session, 3.1 million Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.70. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at $0.07 or 4.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $141.80M. BTBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.28% off its 52-week high of $2.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 70.39% up since then. When we look at Bit Digital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTBT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2100 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 198.33%, with the 5-day performance at -8.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 35.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTBT’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bit Digital Inc. will fall -257.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -66.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bit Digital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.39 million and $8.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Bit Digital Inc. earnings to increase by 34.40%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 26.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.78% of Bit Digital Inc. shares while 17.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.23%. There are 17.10% institutions holding the Bit Digital Inc. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.30% of the shares, roughly 1.9 million BTBT shares worth $1.14 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.10% or 1.73 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. With 1.8 million shares estimated at $1.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $0.6 million.