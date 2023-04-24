Let’s Dive Into The Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $284.30M. LLAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -234.0% off its 52-week high of $6.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.29, which suggests the last value was 35.5% up since then. When we look at Terran Orbital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.67 million.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.04 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.58%, with the 5-day performance at 12.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is 25.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LLAP’s forecast low is $6.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -500.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -200.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Terran Orbital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.32% over the past 6 months, a 49.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 111.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.95 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Terran Orbital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $40.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.83 million and $21.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 90.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Terran Orbital Corporation earnings to increase by 28.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.00% per year.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.53% of Terran Orbital Corporation shares while 42.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.13%. There are 42.64% institutions holding the Terran Orbital Corporation stock share, with Beach Point Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.71% of the shares, roughly 19.84 million LLAP shares worth $31.34 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.13% or 13.21 million shares worth $20.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $1.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $1.39 million.